Hindi book on life of Sankardeva to be translated into Urdu

Nalbari, July 6: The Hindi book Lohit ke Manasputra: Sankardev based on the life of Srimanta Sankardev is now going to be translated into Urdu language. It was stated by the renowned scholar and litterateur Dr Sanwarmal Sanganeria, the author of the Hindi book. He said that Dr Sayama Samreen, who is working in the National Council for Development of Urdu Language (NCPUL), Delhi under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, is translating this book into Urdu. Such an effort is a matter of pride not only for the followers of Sankardev, but also for the people of Assam, he said.

The first edition of the Hindi book Lohit ke Manasputra: Sankardev was published in 2010. Given its popularity, four editions have been published so far, and preparations for the fifth edition are under way. This book has already been translated into Malayalam, Marathi and Assamese languages, and now this translation into Urdu is another important step towards national integration and cultural dialogue.