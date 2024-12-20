Himanta urges students to educate themselves on technology

Guwahati, Dec. 20: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged the student community to educate themselves on technology as the coming age will be tech-driven, and that development cannot take place without technology.

The Chief Minister was in Nagaon on Friday to distribute benefits to over 20 thousand students under the 12 Days of Development initiative carried out by the State government.

Talking about the necessity of educating oneself on technology, the Chief Minister urged the student community to use books and mobile phones to learn more.

“A lot of us do not know or are only getting to know what artificial intelligence, big data analysis, mobile internet, cloud computing, robotics, Internet of Things or IoT, quantum computing, advanced geonomics, 3D printing, and other such technologies are. When we come across such terms, I urge the student community, particularly those pursuing their higher secondary or undergraduate degrees to read up to know more about these technologies,” the Chief Minister said.

Sarma also reiterated that the future belongs to technology.

“We cannot keep ourselves isolated from technology as we march towards development. Technology will shape life and living in the future,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister said the youth of Assam, instead of engaging in movements and agitations, are now involved in intellectual, cultural, and sports' activities to herald a new age in Assam; and urged the student community to work relentlessly on their dreams and make them a reality.

“All of us harbour dreams, which must not die out. We must chase our dreams. We must dream, resolve to achieve, and finally attain our goals. This must be our penance and the path that we must tread on,” Sarma said, adding that if the students of Assam follow this path, the state will become one of the top five states in India.