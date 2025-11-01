‘Himanta unfit to be CM’: Gaurav hits out at Sarma over fresh ‘foreign link’ claim

Guwahati, Nov 1: A day after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged that state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi is a “Pakistani agent, planted by foreign power”, the Opposition leader hit back on Saturday, claiming that such comments show how "unfit" Sarma is to hold his position as head of the government.

"Over the past few months, Himanta Biswa Sarma dangoriya has lost credibility,” Gogoi posted omn a micro-blogging website.

Gogoi also criticised the timing of the allegations on the day when the state's cultural icon Zubeen Garg's last movie was released on Friday.

"Yesterday, when the entire state was watching Zubeen Garg perform for the last time in 'Roi Roi Binale', the chief minister's comments showed his growing fear of losing power," he said.

Sarma had been alleging Pakistani links of Gogoi through his British wife, with the Chief Minister reiterating the charges on Friday, and claiming that the Congress leader is a "Pakistani agent", planted by "foreign power", and that he had evidence to prove it.

"It was another example of why he is unfit as the chief minister of the people of Assam," Gogoi, who is the Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha, claimed.

Garg had died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19, leading to a massive outpouring of public grief and the government constituting a Special Investigating Team of the state police's CID to probe the circumstances of the singer-composer-actor's death.

His last movie, 'Roi Roi Binale', opened to packed houses on Friday in the state as well as in multiple cities of the country.

