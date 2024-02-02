Himanta to disclose RaGa’s ‘Body Double’ identity after PM Modi leaves Assam

Guwahati, Feb 2: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that he will soon disclose the identity of the ‘body double’ allegedly used by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam.

While addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Sarma said the ‘body double’ used by the Congress leader has been identified and will disclose the details after Prime Minister Narendra Modi goes back from Assam after his scheduled visit to the state.

He said, “We have the confirmation that for most of the roads, Rahul was not cheering the crowd but his ‘body double’ was cheering them.”

Sarma asserted that after a media organisation uploaded the photograph of the ‘body double’, the person quietly left Assam from Guwahati airport directly to Delhi without accompanying the Congress leader to the last leg of the yatra.