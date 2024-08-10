Himanta blames Congress for delay in ST status to six ethnic groups

Guwahati, Aug 10: Taking a jibe at the Congress party, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has blamed the party for the delay in granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six communities in the state.

He explained that while the process began years ago, the previous government introduced an unnecessary clause that caused the delay. Speaking to the media, CM Sarma said “Tribalisation was not delayed because of me, it was because of Congress. What resolution did the Congress pass in the Assembly?... The government should take NOCs from the existing tribals of Assam, why did they pass the resolution in the Assembly?." In their government the Assembly resolution if read, the question is that they bite as snakes and cure as Bej (doctor)… You all read the proposal and then no one will ask me any more questions. What should they have said is that tribalization of 6 ethnic groups, why did they add that word (NOC)?" he stated. "Why did the Congress write that word without harming the present tribal people? So the Congress should give the answer as to why they put that word on it," Sarma further added.

On March 5, the Tai Ahom Yuba Parishad Asom (TAYPA) staged a Dharna in Assam’s Margherita demanding a separate Ahom land and ST status at Margherita sub divisional office (civil).



