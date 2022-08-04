84 years of service to the nation
Assam

Himanta Biswa Sarma writes letters to other CMs urging them to include Lachit Borphukan in syllabus

By Abdul Gani

Guwahati, Aug 4: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has written letters to his counterparts of other states, requesting them to include a chapter on the great Ahom warrior Lachit Borphukon in the syllabus of the schools, colleges in their respective states.

The letter is among the Assam government's series of initiatives related to the year-long celebration of 400th birth anniversary of the 17th-century great Ahom army general.

Lachit Borphukon's valorous leadership led to the decisive defeat of the mighty Mughals at the battle of Saraighat in 1671, registering for him a unique space in the annals of Assam history.

The chief minister believes that the saga of the valour of Lachit Borphukon should spread far and wide, instilling in every Indian a sense of pride over the heroic act of this great Ahom general.

The battle of Saraighat of 1671, Lachit Borphukon led his army from the front to a resounding victory, despite being terribly ill. His unflagging valour and determination ensured the culture, identity and uniqueness of the Northeastern region remained intact.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, in his letter, stated that despite being a shining example of patriotism and love for one's motherland, Lachit Borphukon's accomplishments remain comparatively unknown in the many parts of the country.

Requesting his counterparts for inclusion of Lachit Borphukon's history and valour in curriculum, the CM added that this would contribute to spread of patriotic ideals among the youths and inspire them to dedicate themselves to the service of the nation.

