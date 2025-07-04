Himanta Biswa Sarma outlines vision for Tamulpur as a model district

Tamulpur, July 4: Tamulpur is set to see a fresh push for development with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's vision to transform it into a model district in Assam. Speaking at a party workers’ meeting in Tamulpur, the Chief Minister called upon local BJP functionaries to strengthen booth-level committees and build a robust youth force to ensure the region’s progress and political stability.

“Tamulpur may be a newly formed district, but we want to make it a model for the entire state,” Sarma said.

“From announcing Tamulpur as a district to approving a medical college and planning new infrastructure like a stadium in Oubari next month, our focus is on creating opportunities for everyone", Sarma added.

The Chief Minister highlighted Tamulpur’s strategic advantage, saying, “This district has huge tourism potential being close to Bhutan. If we develop the right facilities and promote it properly, Tamulpur can attract visitors and generate local employment.”

Sarma took a dig at previous Congress governments, pointing out that the region had long been neglected.

“Earlier Chief Ministers didn’t visit Tamulpur. Did you ever see Tarun Gogoi here? I keep coming because I believe in working with people on the ground,” he said.

Emphasising his commitment to equality and peace in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Sarma stated, “There should be no second-class citizens in BTR. Everyone deserves to be treated as a first-class citizen with access to all facilities and opportunities. Our aim is peace and development, not just political power.”

The Chief Minister urged party workers to ensure every booth is strong and active ahead of upcoming elections.

“Earlier we used to contest elections just for the sake of it. This time, we contest to win, and that means we must empower our booths. I want every booth secretary to give me a list of 21 members this month. We’ll also form a youth bahini in each booth to connect better with young voters,” he said.

He added that a decisive BJP win in Tamulpur would send a strong message across Assam.

“If we win here, people will see that Congress is of no use and the BJP will return to power. But beyond politics, what matters most is that we continue the peace and development journey we started in BTR five years ago.”

Highlighting upcoming projects, Sarma said the government is committed to completing the medical college and other infrastructure on time.

“Tamulpur is progressing well — our rice procurement here has even surpassed the target, showing that our farmers and people are determined to grow,” he said.

He concluded with an appeal to work unitedly, “We are not here to dominate the BTC but to support its growth. Politics should not disrupt peace. If we stay together, we can make Tamulpur a true example for all of Assam.”