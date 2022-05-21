84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Himanta affirms to welfare of tea garden communities

By PTI
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Guwahati, May 21: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday reaffirmed his commitment to ensure the welfare and progress of the tea garden communities, whose toil leads to the famous Assam Tea.

In a Tweet on the occasion of International Tea Day, he wrote: "For millions every morning begins with a refreshing cup of tea!"

He added that toil and sweat of the tea garden workers results in the world famous Assam Tea and affirmed once again to ensure their well-being.

"On #InternationalTeaDay, I reaffirm our commitment to continue working for welfare & progress of our tea garden communities," Sarma wrote.

PTI


More in Entertainment
Himanta affirms to welfare of tea garden communities

Himanta affirms to welfare of tea garden communities

New low-lying areas inundated in Silchar and adjoining areas

New low-lying areas inundated in Silchar and adjoining areas

Assam: Students in Dhemajis Bishnupur attend school in country boats

Assam: Students in Dhemaji's Bishnupur attend school in country boats

Next Story
Similar Posts
Himanta affirms to welfare of tea garden communities

Guwahati, May 21: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday reaffirmed his commitment to ensure the welfare and progress of the tea garden communities, whose toil leads to the famous Assam Tea.

In a Tweet on the occasion of International Tea Day, he wrote: "For millions every morning begins with a refreshing cup of tea!"

He added that toil and sweat of the tea garden workers results in the world famous Assam Tea and affirmed once again to ensure their well-being.

"On #InternationalTeaDay, I reaffirm our commitment to continue working for welfare & progress of our tea garden communities," Sarma wrote.

PTI


More in Entertainment
Himanta affirms to welfare of tea garden communities

Himanta affirms to welfare of tea garden communities

New low-lying areas inundated in Silchar and adjoining areas

New low-lying areas inundated in Silchar and adjoining areas

Assam: Students in Dhemajis Bishnupur attend school in country boats

Assam: Students in Dhemaji's Bishnupur attend school in country boats

Similar Posts
X
X