Himalayan Griffon vulture found dead in Dhubri; diclofenac poisoning suspected

Dhubri, April 18: A Himalayan Griffon vulture was found dead and several others were seen plummeting from the sky, displaying signs of diclofenac poisoning in the Suripara Sapotgram area of Dhubri district.

This incident has sparked alarm among wildlife authorities and conservationists.

Eyewitnesses, recounting the incident, highlighted that multiple large vultures, appearing disoriented, dropped mid-flight and collapsed in nearby fields.

While one vulture was found lifeless, others exhibited visible signs of distress such as weakness and an inability to sustain flight.

The symptoms observed in the birds have led wildlife experts to suspect exposure to diclofenac, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) widely used in veterinary care, as the likely cause.

Although effective for treating livestock, diclofenac is highly toxic to vultures. Even minimal exposure, typically through feeding on the carcasses of treated animals, can cause acute kidney failure and death.

The use of diclofenac and its subsequent exposure has been a major factor in the sharp decline of vulture populations across South Asia.

The Himalayan Griffon vulture (Gyps himalayensis) is a keystone species in the Himalayan ecosystem, playing a crucial role in the natural disposal of animal remains and prevention of disease outbreaks. Conservationists have long warned of the ecological dangers posed by NSAID contamination in livestock carcasses, particularly in areas where scavenger birds are vital.

Biswajit Barman, a local wildlife activist and eyewitness, expressed deep concern: “The scene in Sapotgram was heart-wrenching. Seeing these majestic creatures fall helplessly from the sky was both shocking and tragic. We need urgent awareness and stricter enforcement of bans on harmful drugs like diclofenac.”

In response to the incident, the local forest department has urged residents to not disturb the affected birds and to report any further sightings of sick or dead vultures. Wildlife officials are expected to collect samples and conduct post-mortem examinations to confirm the cause of death and identify the source of poisoning.

Meanwhile, conservation groups are calling for intensified efforts to educate livestock owners about the deadly consequences of using diclofenac and advocating for the use of safer alternatives such as meloxicam, which pose no threat to vultures.

The incident in Sapotgram serves as a stark reminder of the persistent threats facing India’s endangered vulture species and highlights the urgent need for coordinated conservation efforts.







