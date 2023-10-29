Hilsa fishing on Brahmaputra banks in Dhubri: A seasonal blessing for over 300 families

Dhubri, Oct 29: The serene banks of the mighty Brahmaputra River in Dhubri have come to life once again as the seasonal Hilsa fishing begins, providing employment and sustenance to over 300 families in the region.

This annual ritual, which commences in the middle of October, is a much-anticipated event for the local community, and Hilsa, known for its unique taste, is found in abundance in this part of the Brahmaputra.

Traditionally, Hilsa fish from Brahmaputra remains confined to local markets in Dhubri and the state of Assam. However, times have changed, and the Hilsa from these waters is now making its way to various corners of the country, including the coveted markets of West Bengal, as informed by the local fishermen.

For this seasonal fishing, men and even their children spend countless hours in the waters of the Brahmaputra, braving the elements and putting in hard labor. Some go to the extent of setting up makeshift houses on the small river islands that emerge due to the lowering water levels of the mighty river, allowing them to remain close to their fishing grounds.

This annual Hilsa fishing season is relatively short-lived, and it is during this period that the fishermen cast their nets and try to capture the elusive Hilsa. It's an endeavour that requires patience, skill and a deep understanding of the river's intricate ecosystem.

One of the local fishermen revealed that Hilsa fish travel upstream from the rivers of Bangladesh to Assam for the purpose of laying eggs. It is during this remarkable journey that the Hilsa are caught in the Brahmaputra waters near Dhubri.

Another significant aspect of this annual event is the decreasing depth of the Brahmaputra. As the river's depth has receded, local fishermen have adapted by adopting new and advanced fishing techniques and nets. These innovations have not only made fishing more efficient but have also contributed to the abundance of Hilsa in this region.

Local fishermen and their families depend on this seasonal bounty for their livelihood, and it provides them with an opportunity to secure their financial well-being. The increasing demand for Hilsa fish in both regional and national markets has opened up new economic avenues for the community.

However, it's not just about economic gains; Hilsa fishing on the Brahmaputra is deeply rooted in tradition and culture. The rituals and practices associated with this seasonal event have been passed down through generations, and the local community takes great pride in preserving these customs.

As the Hilsa fishing season progresses, it not only sustains the livelihoods of hundreds of families but also strengthens the connection between the people and the mighty Brahmaputra. It's a reminder that the river, which has been the lifeblood of this region for centuries, continues to provide for its people and contribute to their economic and cultural heritage.

The annual Hilsa fishing season on the Brahmaputra in Dhubri is not just a seasonal event; it is a testament to the resilience and adaptability of the local community, their harmonious coexistence with nature, and their commitment to preserving traditions that have been part of their identity for generations. As this year's season unfolds, it brings hope, sustenance and a deep appreciation for the rich bounty of the Brahmaputra.