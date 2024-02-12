Higher Secondary examination kickstarts, Assam CM extends wishes

Guwahati, Feb 12:The Higher Secondary Final Examination has begun today across 876 centres in the state.

Around 2,80,216 students are set to appear in the exam.



Taking to the microblogging site 'X', Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma conveyed his best wishes to all the students who are appearing for the examination.



“My best wishes to all the students who are appearing in their HS exams from today. Remember, these exams are a stepping stone towards achieving your higher goals in life and you should appear in them with utmost sincerity and with a relaxed state of mind. All the very best!” stated Assam CM.



Meanwhile, the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination is set to take place on February 16, which will be conducted across 913 examination centres in the state.



২০২৪ বৰ্ষৰ উচ্চতৰ মাধ্যমিক চূড়ান্ত পৰীক্ষাত অৱতীৰ্ণ হ'বলগীয়া মৰমৰ বিদ্যাৰ্থীসকলক আন্তৰিক শুভকামনা জ্ঞাপন কৰিছোঁ। শৈক্ষিক জীৱনৰ এই গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ পৰ্যায় সফলতাৰে অতিক্ৰম কৰাৰ উদ্দেশ্যে সকলোৱে কৰা একাণপতীয়া অধ্যয়ন, কঠোৰ পৰিশ্ৰম আৰু অধ্যৱসায় সুফলদায়ী হওক তাৰেই কামনা কৰিছোঁ। মনত… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 12, 2024



