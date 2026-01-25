High-voltage surge kills three, including newlywed groom, in Assam's Chirang

Chirang, Jan 25: Three people were killed and one person critically injured after a sudden surge of high-voltage electricity triggered a deadly electrocution incident at Amteka No. 1 Elengmari village in Assam’s Chirang district on Saturday night, turning a wedding celebration into a scene of tragedy.

The deceased have been identified as Daimalu Narzary, Bijoy Mushahary and Michael Basumatary. Michael, residents said, had got married earlier in the day, and lost his life just hours after the wedding ceremony.

One person who sustained serious injuries in the incident is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit, locals said.

The incident occurred at around 10.30 pm, when a high-voltage current unexpectedly passed through the village.

According to locals, an Super Tension (ST) line wire snapped and fell onto an Low Tension (LT) line, causing electricity to surge across the area and electrocuting those who came in contact with live wires.

“There was a wedding in the village yesterday. After the ceremony, a three-phase line snapped and came into contact with a two-phase line, leading to a massive voltage surge across the area,” a local resident said.

Residents said the surge was not confined to the wedding house alone but spread to several parts of the village, affecting multiple households and plunging the area into panic.

Condemning the incident, a Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elected member from the Nishima constituency urged the state government to provide compensation to the bereaved families and ensure accountability.

“It is a very sad incident and I strongly condemn it. The APDCL must carry out regular checks and maintenance of power lines. Three people have lost their lives and one person is in the ICU,” the BTC member said, adding that he had discussed the matter with Chirang Deputy Commissioner Jatin Bora and the Superintendent of Police.

The incident has raised questions over the maintenance and safety of power infrastructure in the area.