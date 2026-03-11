High-level review meeting ahead of PM Modi’s Kokrajhar visit; traffic advisory issued

Chirang/Kokrajhar, Mar 11: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kokrajhar, a high-level review meeting was held on Thursday at the Manas Guest House in the Bongaigaon Refinery Township at Dhaligaon in Chirang district to discuss preparations for the March 13 programme.

The meeting was attended by Biswajit Daimary, Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Assam minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, BTC Chief Executive Member Hagrama Mohilary, BTC Deputy Chief Rihan Daimary, several MLAs, executive members and councillors of the BTC, along with deputy commissioners, senior superintendents of police and other officials from various BTC districts.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kokrajhar on March 13. During the visit, he is expected to lay the foundation stones for several important development projects,” Jayanta Malla Baruah said.

The minister added that around 1.5 lakh people are expected to attend the programme.

“The people are excited. Leaders of both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Bodoland People’s Front gathered today to discuss how the event can be successfully organised. I believe at least 1.5 lakh people will participate,” he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary said efforts are being made to ensure participation from all communities and tribes in the region.

“We discussed how the event can be organised successfully so that every community and tribe can take part. There is potential for a larger turnout than what was initially expected,” Mohilary said.

Meanwhile, Assam Police has issued a traffic advisory to ensure security, public safety and the smooth movement of the VVIP convoy during the Prime Minister’s visit.

The measures were finalised during a special meeting of the District Road Safety Committee held on March 8, chaired by Kokrajhar Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty and attended by the Senior Superintendent of Police of Kokrajhar.

To facilitate the secure movement of the convoy and regulate vehicular traffic carrying participants to designated parking areas, temporary traffic restrictions and diversions will be enforced on specific routes.

According to the advisory, the restrictions will remain in effect from 10 am to 5 pm, during which vehicular movement may be temporarily regulated or halted during the passage of the VVIP convoy and until the scheduled programme concludes.