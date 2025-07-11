High-level meeting held to expedite railway & road connectivity in Barak Valley

Silchar, July 11: A high-level meeting was convened at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati on Friday to fast-track transportation infrastructure in Assam’s Barak Valley, following widespread communication disruptions caused by recent landslides.

The meeting, chaired by Minister of Barak Valley Development Department Kaushik Rai, was attended by Cabinet Minister Nandita Garlosa along with senior officials from the Northeast Frontier Railway (N.F. Railway), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL).

The primary focus was on the fragile state of the region’s railway and road networks, which are vital for connecting Barak Valley with the rest of Assam and the Northeast. Special emphasis was placed on restoring the Lumding–Badarpur rail line, a crucial corridor under the Lumding division that has suffered repeated disruptions due to heavy landslides.

Minister Rai underlined the urgent need for a long-term landslide mitigation strategy to ensure uninterrupted train services. He also highlighted the importance of maintaining regular and reliable passenger train operations between Silchar and Guwahati, citing persistent complaints from local residents over irregular schedules. Officials were instructed to restore and regularise train services across all Barak Valley routes.

Road connectivity issues, especially in the Dima Hasao district, were also discussed. The deteriorated condition of the Jatinga–Harangajao road—a stretch marked by frequent disruptions—was reviewed, with a directive issued for immediate maintenance and timely repairs.

Progress on the East-West Corridor project, particularly the under-construction segment between Jatinga and Harangajao, was assessed. The strategic importance of the Gamon Bridge in Katigorah, a crucial link along the Silchar-Kalain route, was also discussed in detail, with focus on its current repair status.

"Barak Valley cannot afford delays anymore. We are pushing every agency to act fast, remove disruptions, and deliver results on the ground," Minister Rai stated firmly.

He urged all departments to work in close coordination to meet project deadlines and uphold quality standards across all infrastructure initiatives.