High Court halts Panchayat Polls in nine districts amid delimitation dispute

Guwahati, Jan. 12: The Gauhati High Court, on Sunday, issued an interim stay order halting the Panchayat elections in nine districts of Assam, citing concerns over a flawed delimitation process. This decision limits the earlier statewide stay order from December 17, 2024, which had temporarily halted Panchayat elections across Assam.

The districts affected by the current order include Sribhumi, Hailakandi, Cachar, and Morigaon, among others. The High Court directed the government to address the allegations of faulty delimitation before any further decision is made.

“The High Court has stated that only after the government has addressed the allegations will it come to a decision,” said advocate AK Talukdar, legal counsel representing the petitioners.

Talukdar criticised the government for failing to adhere to proper delimitation protocols.

"Delimitation for wards, Gaon Panchayats, Anchalik Panchayats, or Zilla Parishads must be based on Census 2001 population figures. The government must ensure that the population be distributed equally, as far as practicable, across the units during the delimitation process. Unfortunately, the government has not even started working in this direction," Talukdar said.

Talukdar added that several legal professionals are contemplating an appeal, arguing that government has not constituted district delimitation commissions for any district as mandated by Section 3A of the Assam Panchayat Act, 1994.

Meanwhile, responding to the order, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stressed that conducting the polls now would disrupt the state’s academic calendar.

“The High Court's decision at this time makes it impractical. Today is January 12, and organising the Panchayat polls within a month presents significant challenges. For instance, there won't be enough counting halls available, as students will be appearing for their Higher Secondary examinations on February 14. Additionally, the election atmosphere in villages could deter their concentration,” Sarma explained.

The Chief Minister further added that the ideal time for conducting the Panchayat polls would be during Bohag Bihu in April.

“I believe the best time would be around Bohag Bihu in April. Given the timing of the High Court's order, holding the elections now will be impractical,” the Chief Minister told the press.