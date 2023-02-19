Heroin worth Rs. 90 lakhs seized in Hailakandi

Hailakandi, Feb 19: Police on Saturday night recovered 137 grams suspected heroin from a car at Jhalnacherra in Hailakandi district. A car bearing registration number ML05 2585 has also been seized.

Hailakandi superintendent of police Nabaneet Mahanta informed that the market value of the seized drugs may be 90 lakh.

On the basis of direction of SP, a police team from Assam-Mizoram bordering Ramnathpur police station and Jamira outpost located the car but it escaped from police and the car met with an accident at Jhalnacherra while police recovered 9 soap boxes containing the drugs.

The officer in charge of Ramnathpur police station Santanu Das informed that the search is on to apprehend the peddlers.

In another incident, police recovered 1020 kgs of ganja from a truck in Assam-Tripura bordering Churaibari watch post on Saturday.

The driver of the truck Biplab Das, 24 has been arrested.

He is the resident of Kumarghat of Tripura. The in-charge of watch post Niranjan Das informed that the investigation is on.