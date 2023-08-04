Heroin worth Rs 10 cr seized in Karimganj, 1 arrested

Guwahati, Aug 4: In a successful joint operation, the Border Security Force and local police seized a huge quantity of suspected heroin worth Rs 10 crore from Kayasthagram bazar in Karimganj district in Assam on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the authorities conducted an inspection along the Assam-Agartala National Highway and recovered 50 soap cases containing 768 grams of heroin.

Furthermore, one peddler identified as Shifar Uddin (27) was arrested during the operation.

Police has also seized the four-wheeler of the accused and initiated an investigation into the incident.

