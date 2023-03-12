Heroin worth over Rs 20 crore seized, one arrested

Diphu (Assam), Mar 12: A huge consignment of heroin worth over Rs 20 crore in the international market was seized on Sunday in Assam's Karbi Anglong district and a person arrested in connection with it, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police had set up a barricade in Khatkhati area and intercepted a vehicle coming from Dimapur, said Bokajan sub-divisional police officer John Das.

While searching the vehicle, the police recovered 390 soap boxes containing over five kgs of heroin from a concealed chamber of the vehicle, he said.

The driver of the vehicle arrested in this connection.

The consignment was loaded in Dimapur and was slated to be delivered in Nagaon bypass, Das said.

The value of the seized drugs was estimated to be over Rs 20 crore in the international market, he added.