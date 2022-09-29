Heroin recovered in Raha; One held

Raha, Sep 29: Acting on secret information, a team of police led by Arpan Saikia, Officer-in-charge, Raha police station apprehended a person from Monipurtup village on Wednesday night.

Police also recovered 7 plastic vials containing 6.49 gm suspected heroin, one empty plastic vial, a mobile handset from his possession.

The accused was identified as Mustafa Ali, aged 24, an inhabitant of Monipurtup area.