Herione worth more than Rs 5 cr enroute from Manipur seized in Assam

Guwahati, Oct 29: In Assam's drive against drugs, police seized heroin worth more than Rs 5 crore in Karbi Anglong while it was being transported from Manipur.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the vehicle at the Lahorijan outpost area on Saturday night.

Sharing the information on ‘X’, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “As part of our ongoing #AssamAgainstDrugs campaign, @karbianglongpol intercepted a vehicle coming from a neighbouring State and recovered 637.28 gms of heroin contained in 50 soap boxes. The driver has been apprehended in this regard. Good job @assampolice”.

A senior Assam police official revealed that the total value of the seized drugs will be nearly Rs 5.1 crore as per Narcotics Control Bureau standards.





