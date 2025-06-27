Herd of elephants disrupts Majuli ferry service, passengers urge forest department to act

Majuli, June 28: Ferry services between Jorhat and Majuli came to a halt, not due to rising water levels, but because of a massive herd of elephants blocking the river route.

The ferry route between Nimatighat in Jorhat and Kamalabari ghat in Majuli is a vital travel route. With no road or bridge connectivity, this ferry service remains the only mode of public transport linking Majuli to the mainland.

However, since Thursday, operations have been repeatedly disrupted as a herd of more than 100 elephants has taken over the ferry route.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing several ferries stranded mid-river, while anxious passengers waited at a safe distance for the herd to clear the area.

The herd, which includes several baby elephants, was seen roaming along the riverbanks and even venturing near the anchored ferries.

On Friday morning, the elephants were once again spotted alarmingly close to the river, heightening fears among ferry passengers and operators.

“We were travelling from Kamalabari to Nimati when, in the middle of the river, we suddenly saw a huge herd of elephants. Some were moving towards Majuli, others towards the chapori (riverine sandbars). The ferries had to stop and wait. Even yesterday, they caused a similar disruption. We’re requesting the forest department to monitor the area more closely. The safety of passengers is at risk if these animals continue to block the ferry path", a passenger said.

The presence of the elephants on or near the ferry route has become a major cause for concern, as it not only delays transportation but also poses potential threats to human and animal safety.

Local residents and passengers have appealed to the Majuli district administration and the forest department to take immediate action to drive the herd away from the ferry corridor.

Forest officials have been alerted, but as of now, no official update has been issued regarding measures to control or redirect the elephant herd.

Unless prompt action is taken, repeated disruptions could affect the daily commute of several people who depend on the ferry for travel.