‘Hemkosh’ enters Guinness World Record as world's largest bilingual braille dictionary

Guwahati, Apr 25: The braille version of the Assamese dictionary 'Hemkosh' has earned the coveted Guinness Book of World Record title as the largest bilingual braille dictionary.

Hemkosh-- The first etymological dictionary of the Assamese language was an endeavour in improving the quality of education of visually challenged students.

Hemkosh was among the earliest Assamese dictionaries dating back to the 19th century and it was edited by late Hemchandra Baruah. The next generations of his family, who currently own the media conglomerate ‘Sadin-Pratidin’ group, came out with subsequent editions of the dictionary ever since. The dictionary was later conceptualised and published by the Editor of Asomiya Pratidin, Jayanta Baruah.

Congratulations to Shri Jayanta Baruah and the Sadin-Pratidin group on Hemkosh Braille Dictionary creating a Guinness World Record as the world's largest bilingual braille dictionary. A proud moment for us all. pic.twitter.com/DMyouPEWgQ — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) April 25, 2023

Last year, a copy of the Braille version of Assamese Dictionary Hemkosh was presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Jayanta Baruah in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

