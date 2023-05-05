Helpline number to guide new recruits of forest department

Guwahati, May 5: The Assam Forest Department has taken a step towards providing better assistance to the new recruits and addressing their queries by introducing a toll-free helpline number.



This helpline number, 1800-345-3592, works from 9 am to 5 pm, and will serve as a platform to address any concerns or questions that the new recruits may have.

The forest department recently recruited 3350 new personnel in the posts of Forester Grade -I, Forest Guard and Assam Forest Protection Force (AFPF) Constable.

Principal chief conservator of forests and head of forest force MK Yadava said the helpline number has already started to work from Thursday onwards.

“This is the first time that such a toll-free helpline has been introduced in Assam to support new recruits in the forest department. This move is expected to enhance transparency, accountability and promote better communication between the department and its employees,” Yadava said.

This significant move by the department is aimed at strengthening the protection and conservation of the State's rich flora and fauna. The new recruits are expected to play a crucial role in safeguarding the forest cover of Assam and preventing illegal activities such as poaching and deforestation.

“The Assam forest department is committed to the conservation of the state's biodiversity and is taking various measures to ensure its protection. The induction of new recruits is a significant step towards achieving this goal, and the introduction of the helpline number is yet another example of the department's commitment to its employees,” Yadava added.