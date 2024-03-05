Dhubri: 55-year-old man held for sexually assaulting minor

Dhubri, March 5: In a shocking and reprehensible incident that has sent shockwaves through the community, a seven-year-old girl has become the victim of a heinous act perpetrated by a 55-year-old man.

The accused, identified as Saifuddin Ali alias Bachchu, was arrested after locals intervened and handed him over to the police.

The incident unfolded in the Bhusirmart area of Dhubri Police Station, where the accused allegedly lured the young girl into his home with false promises. The innocent child fell prey to his sinister intentions, and the consequences have been devastating.

The incident have also left the minor girl in a critical condition. She has been admitted to Dhubri Medical College, where medical professionals are working to provide her with the necessary care and support.

Local residents, outraged by the incident, took matters into their own hands and detained the accused before promptly handing him over to the police at The Dhubri Bazar Town Out Post under the jurisdiction of Dhubri Police Station.

Police said a case has been registered and an investigation into the case under relevant sections of the law is ongoing.