Heightened security along Assam borders after Nagaland arrests

Guwahati, Aug 17: Police deployments along the interstate border areas have been increased to protect the state’s land and three persons from Nagaland, who were involved in injuring a youth by firing an air gun, have been arrested by Nagaland police on Saturday.

Police sources told The Assam Tribune that as forest areas along the interstate border areas come under threat from the encroachers from the neighbouring states, police deployments have been increased. Now border outposts have also been set up and police personnel from the battalions have been deployed.

Barring a few minor skirmishes, the situation along the interstate border areas is now under control. However, the areas along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh and Assam Nagaland border areas need special attention as militants often try to sneak in from those states. Sources said that the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) militants, who are mostly taking shelter in Myanmar, often try to sneak into Assam through Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland and that is why, police and security forces need to be alert in those areas. Sources revealed that as the ultras now move in small groups, extra precaution is required to prevent them from entering Assam.

Sources said that the militants often try to extort money from the traders operating in the interstate border areas.

But the flow of funds to the coffers of the ultras has come down drastically as the most traders refuse to pay the demanded amount.

On yesterday’s incident, sources said that one person of Assam was injured in an air gun fire and his injury is not serious. But Government of Assam did not take the incident lightly. A border magistrate level meeting was held in the sector headquarter of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarter in Merapani. The Nagaland officials informed their Assam counterparts that three persons involved in the incident have already been arrested and strict legal action would be taken against them.

Another meeting was held among the local villagers of both sides and they resolved to settle the issues amicably and work for preventing such incidents in future.

Interestingly, the incident, where the incident took place, is under the control of the CRPF, which is acting as a neutral force in that area, which is a disputed one.