Hega'ngi festival concludes in Haflong, celebrating Zeme community’s cultural heritage

Haflong, Jan 1: Hega'ngi, a three-day-long festival of the Zeme community showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the tribe, concluded here.

Hega'ngi, considered as one of the major festivals of the Zeme community, begun with traditional fervour and gaiety in Haflong.

The festivities began with a large gathering of Zeme people at Lodiram Kelumki in Lodi near Haflong, where prayers were offered to Tin Wang, the leader of the sky, seeking blessings for a bountiful harvest. On the opening day, community members presented their best jhum produce at the temple.

The second day was marked by traditional games, sports, and merry-making. Winners of the competitions invited fellow villagers to their homes, where traditional food items were served in the customary manner, reinforcing the spirit of hospitality and togetherness.

The celebration of Hega'ngi highlights the Zeme community's enduring commitment in preserving its traditions, folklore, songs, dances, and agricultural rituals.

The three-day event not only reinforced cultural pride but also showcased the distinctive identity of the Zeme people, who continue to up-hold the glory of their traditions in the modern era.