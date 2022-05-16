84 years of service to the nation
Assam

Heavy rains likely to lash Assam from May 16-20

By The Assam Tribune
Heavy rains likely to lash Assam from May 16-20
Representational Image | PTI Photo 

Guwahati, May 16: Under the influence of strong southwesterly moisture winds from the Bay of Bengal, widespread rains and thunderstorms are likely to persist over North-Eastern India between May 16-20, 2022, as per the weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD also informed that rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms/lightning and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places are very likely over Assam during this period.

Rainfall amounts will generally run 50-80mm/day over those areas during the next five days, and an excess of 100 mm/day is possible over Assam and Meghalaya on Monday and Tuesday.

