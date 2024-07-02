Heavy rains cause mud house collapse in Cachar: two dead, one injured

Cachar, July 2: In a tragic incident, a father-son duo were killed and a woman sustained injuries after a mud house collapsed due to heavy rain in Durganagar part-I, Choiltakandi area under Udharbondh constituency of Cachar district.

Sources informed that the incident took place on Monday night, and District Administration officials are looking into the incident.

Udharbondh MLA Mihir Kanti Shome, while talking to The Assam Tribune, expressed deep anguish over the tragic incident. “The man, identified as Ajib Uddin, aged around 40, and his infant son died while the mother of the deceased child was injured in the incident and is undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH). The Circle Officer has rushed to the spot, and steps will be taken to provide ex-gratia to the next of kin of the family," the legislator added.

Further, Shome informed that in another incident at the Madhura River, one 16-year-old boy went missing, and a rescue operation to trace the missing boy is underway.