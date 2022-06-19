Heavy Rainfall to lash several districts of Assam on June 20

Guwahati, June 19: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted that Assam is slated to receive heavy rainfall till June 20.

As per the weather bulletin issued by the department isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to over Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Barpeta, West karbi Anglong, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Dima Hasao, Cachar and Karimganj.





Meanwhile, the weather department has predicted thunderstorm accompanied by one or two light to moderate spell of rainfall is very likely over Guwahati city during the next 24 hours.





Impact Based Forecast : Update for Guwahati, dated : 19-06-2022 @sdma_assam pic.twitter.com/WDvtmXpjTt — RWFC Guwahati (@GuwahatiRmc) June 19, 2022



