Heavy rainfall to lash Assam; red alert issued for 5 districts till June 18

Guwahati, June 16: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for five districts of Assam on Sunday, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall till June 18.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, predicted, “Under the influence of the above synoptic conditions and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal due to S-ly/SW-ly winds in the lower lever, widespread rainfall accompanied with heavy to very heavy along with extremely heavy rainfall from 16th -20th June, 2024 and exceptionally heavy rain on 18th June 2024.”

The red alert has been issued for Chirang, Baksa, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, and Tamulpur districts.

