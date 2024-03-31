Heavy rainfall likely to lash Assam till April 4

Guwahati, Mar 31: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted on Sunday that thunderstorms with lightning and moderate to heavy rainfall are likely to lash Assam along with other northeastern states till April 4.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, said, “A cyclonic circulation lies over North East Assam at 1.5 km above mean sea level. Under the influence of the above synoptic conditions and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal to the northeastern region due to S-ly/SW-ly winds in the lower lever, light to moderate rainfall at many to most places with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall along with light to moderate thunderstorms and lightning and gusty wind with speeds of 30–40 kmph is likely to occur during 31 March -04 April 2024.”

The meteorological centre issued an orange alert for March 31 and a yellow alert until April 4, indicating a thunderstorm with lightning and heavy rain accompanied by gusty wind with a speed 30-40 kmph at isolated place.