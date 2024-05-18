Heavy rain & storm leaves one auto passenger dead in Bongaigaon

Bongaigaon, May 18: As heavy rains and storm lashed several parts of Assam, a tragic incident occurred in Bongaigaon district where a huge tree collapsed over an auto, leaving one passenger dead while another person sustained injuries.

The tragic incident unfolded in Uttar Majgaon.



The deceased has been identified as Chittaranjan Sarania and the injured person has been identified as Dhruv Mech.



Following the incident, the injured person has been shifted to Bongaigaon Civil Hospital for further treatment.

