Heavy hailstorm and rain damage several houses in Dima Hasao

Haflong, Apr 23: Strong winds, torrential rain and hailstorms damaged numerous dwelling houses completely and destroyed many public properties in Diyungbra, Hatikhali, Manderdisa and other parts of the district on Saturday.

Many vehicles were stranded for hours on Umrangso-Lanka road as many trees and power line posts uprooted on the road, blocking the traffic for hours on Saturday.

Several areas of the district were damaged, including Haflong Tinali, Block Bazaar, Diyungbra and also a programme pandal was damaged which was erected for the event of Diyungbra Higher secondary building opening meeting, which was supposed to be held on Sunday.

Though the loss of properties is yet to be ascertained but many people became homeless due to severe rainfall and hailstorm.

Meanwhile, The District Disaster Management Authority, Dima Hasao mobilised a team for the assessment of loss of property.

While forest and PWD department have been alerted about the yesterday’s calamity.

So far no reports of casualties have been reported yet.