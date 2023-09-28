Heatwave triggers fainting spell among 24 students in Assam

Barpeta, Sept 18: A severe heatwave has engulfed the entire state, resulting in a distressing incident involving 24 students from Sawhid Madan Rauta High School in Saderi Village during their morning assembly on Thursday at Barpeta district of Assam.

Reports suggest that these students succumbed to the extreme heat and fainted while participating in the morning prayers.

The affected students were swiftly transported to the Sawhid Madan Rauta Hospital in Pathsala for better medical assistance.

According to the latest Google weather report, the temperature soared to a scorching 38°C, exacerbating the already challenging conditions faced by the students.