Heated situation prevails at Pratapgarh Tea Estate in Biswanath Chariali

Biswanath, Jun 28: Heated situation took place at HOP office of Pratapgarh tea estate on Wednesday morning in Biswanath .

Since August 2022 the tea planters didn’t receive any income, to which the workers engaged in a heated argument at the HOP office.

Therefore on Wednesday morning the tea planters reached the office of Pratapgarh Tea eastate and demanded their dues.

It may be mentioned that on June 10 a meeting was held regarding their payment but all were in vain.

Following the heated situation the HOP officer of the office fled from the office.