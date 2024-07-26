Heated situation in Tinsukia due to lack of power supply

Margherita, Jul 26: A heated situation prevailed in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Thursday after several people from the Kumsai panchayat area gathered at the Lekhapani Thermal due to lack of electricity.

According to information received due to a lack of power supply for the last few days, the public came out of their residences and gathered at the Lekhapani Theraml to get information regarding the matter.



After reaching the Lekhapani Thermal, the staff of the control room didn’t pay any heed to their queries; rather, the staff threatened the residents to leave the place.



It may be mentioned that the local people also tried to contact the J.E. of the area but didn’t get any response from it.



With the rising temperature in several parts of the state, staying indoors with a lack of electricity is a challenge faced by the residents of the area.

