Healthcare hit as Assam NHM staff launch 3-day sit-in for job security, pay parity

Chirang, Nov 3: Healthcare services across Assam were partially disrupted on Monday as employees under the National Health Mission (NHM) launched a three-day statewide sit-in demanding job regularisation and pay parity with permanent staff.

The protest, organised jointly by the All Assam Health & Technical Welfare Association, NHM Employees Association, Assam, and allied bodies, began simultaneously in all district headquarters, including Chirang’s Kajalgaon.

While essential health services continued, reports indicated that the overall healthcare delivery system was significantly affected.

The demonstrators alleged that despite years of service, their demands for job security and equal pay remain unaddressed.

NHM employees claim that they have been working on a contractual basis for nearly two decades, many of whom were at the forefront during the COVID-19 crisis.

“We work as hard as regular employees and deserve equal pay for equal work. We appeal to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to discuss and resolve our issues,” said Rodali Kalita, District Programme Officer, NHM, Chirang.

Echoing the sentiment, Dr. Kumud Sarma, said, “For almost twenty years, we have been working on contract hoping for regularisation and salary revision under the 7th Pay Commission, but nothing has materialised. We urge the Chief Minister to address our grievances before the 2026 Assembly elections.”

Jotish Kr. Ray, Chirang District Accountant, NHM, added that the protest was part of a coordinated movement across all districts.

“Many of us have been serving for 17 to 18 years. The Chief Minister had once promised regularisation or, at the very least, pay scale revision. We are now submitting memorandums to deputy commissioners across Assam for onward submission to the CM,” he said.

According to a joint press statement by the NHM associations, nearly 20,000 employees are currently serving under the mission, performing duties equivalent to those of regular health department staff.

The organisations warned that the movement would intensify if the government failed to respond with a written commitment or clear timeline for resolving their demands.

Key Demands of NHM Employees:

• Regularisation of all NHM staff and implementation of pay scale parity as per the 7th Pay Commission.

• Equal pay for equal work as per the Supreme Court’s 2013 verdict.

• Inclusion of NHM employees under pension, gratuity and death benefit provisions.

• Creation of new posts in health institutions and filling of existing vacancies.

• Family compensation or appointment in case of an employee’s death in service.