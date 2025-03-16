Health dept MPWs protest lack of transfer policy, demand fair service rules

Guwahati, March 16: Multi-Purpose Workers (MPWs) of the Health department, serving in districts far from their homes for over a decade, have voiced strong discontent over the government's failure to formulate a transfer policy that would al-low them to return to their native districts. They allege facing numerous hardships and feel neglected despite their dedicated service, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. This was stated in a press release.

"We have been serving in outlying districts for more than ten years, enduring immense difficulties," stated a representative of the aggrieved MPWs. "During the Covid-19 pandemic, when public transport was unavailable, we continued to serve the public, risking our own safety. Yet, our sacrifices seem have been ignored."

The recent government decision to withdraw attachment transfers has further exacerbated their grievances.

While some MPWs had managed to secure temporary postings in their home districts due to health or family emergencies, this avenue has now been closed.

The workers argue that attachment transfers were their only recourse in the absence of a structured transfer policy.

"With no rotation transfer or promotion policies in place, some MPWs have been serving near their residences for years, while others are stuck in distant districts despite holding the same position and receiving the same salary," they lamented. "The withdrawal of attachment transfers, our only lifeline, feels like a cruel blow."

Adding to their frustration, the MPWs claim that the order to withdraw interdistrict attachment transfers has not been uniformly implemented, leading to further disparities.

They feel being meted out a 'step-motherly' neglect by the authorities.

The MPWs are now demanding the government to address the following critical issues: Formulation of a well-defined service rule: This rule should include a clear transfer policy that prioritizes those who have served long tenures in outlying districts; Provision for promotion based on seniority: This will ensure fair career progression for dedicated MPWs; Engagement of two MPWs in sub-centres with population exceeding 3,000-5,000 and creation of new posts in sub-centres where MPW posts are not created: This will address the workload and improve service delivery in densely populated areas; Implementation of rotation transfers: This will provide an opportunity for MPWs serving long terms in outlying districts to work in their home districts.

The MPWs have urged the government to take immediate action to address their concerns and ensure a fair and equitable working environment. They hope that their years of dedicated service will finally be recognized and rewarded, the release added.