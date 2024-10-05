Health Department puts brakes on Jorhat Medical College price hike amid protests

Guwahati, Oct 5: The Health Department has temporarily halted the hike in prices of medical services in Jorhat Medical College, saying that the move will be first “rationalised”.



“(The prices) will be rationalised before any enhancement is planned,” a source in the department told The Assam Tribune, on Saturday evening.

Earlier in the day the principal of the medical college, Ratna Kanta Talukdar, had announced that prices of medical services in the institution would be increased after the upcoming Durga Puja.

Through a statement, the principal had revealed that the cost of various services, including registration and surgeries, will rise after the puja festivities.

For instance, the price for registration will increase from Rs. 10 to Rs. 20, while bed charges will jump from Rs. 10 to Rs. 50.

Caesarean sections in paying cabins will see an increase from Rs. 1,800 to Rs. 3,000, and laparoscopic surgery in general wards will rise from Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 5,000.

Dr. Talukdar explained that the hikes are necessary due to a halt in government allotments to JMCH last year, which has impacted the college's ability to provide smooth operations.

“Along with this, all laboratory tests will be available to the public at an affordable price in the medical college. The tests given by doctors outside the medical college can also be done in the medical college itself,” the principal informed.

Additionally, JMCH will soon introduce evening outpatient (OPD) services from 5 pm to 7 pm, where patients can consult senior doctors for a fee, Dr Talukdar said.

Additionally, Dr. Talukdar also informed that the state government has granted approval to construct Super speciality hospital under Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in Jorhat Medical College. “The hospital will be set up in old JDS Civil Hospital area,” he said.

The construction work of the super speciality hospital is likely to start in the next two months and will consist of cardiology, cardiothoracic surgery, neurology, neurosurgery, urology and nephrology departments.

The announcement of the price hike sparked protests from Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), Assam Jatiya Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), and other organisations at the JMCH administrative building.

The protestors called for Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s intervention to suspend the proposed price hike.

“Major open surgery fees have surged from Rs. 600 to Rs. 6,000, marking an increase of 1,000%. Since its establishment in 2009, the hospital has struggled to set up many essential departments, often referring patients to Guwahati or Dibrugarh. In light of this, how did the principal find the audacity to announce such a staggering price hike?” said a protester associated with AJYCP.