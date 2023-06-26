Health crisis looms as HIV infections soar among drug addicts in Dhubri

Dhubri, June 26: Dhubri district is currently grappling with a severe health crisis as the number of HIV-positive cases among drug addicts has seen a sharp rise in recent months. The situation has alarmed health officials and prompted urgent action to address the growing epidemic.

According to the health officials, 15 young drug addicts have tested positive for HIV this month alone. From January to June of this year, a total of 41 youths, including two expecting women, received HIV-positive test results. Shockingly, the district currently houses approximately 1,200 residents living with HIV, as reported by the Integrated Counselling and Testing Center (ICTC).



Health department officials have noted a significant surge in HIV cases within the district. In the 2020-21 period, 12 individuals were found to be HIV-positive, while the following year saw an increase to 24 cases. The numbers continued to rise in 2022-23, reaching a total of 41 cases. As of June 26 of this year, another 41 new cases have already been reported.



Experts attribute the spike in HIV cases to the rampant use of illegal narcotics and the sharing of needles among drug users.



In response to this growing crisis, the district health department as well as police administration has been actively conducting awareness campaigns and providing counseling and treatment facilities for HIV-positive patients.



Meanwhile, the police administration has intensified its efforts to combat the circulation of drugs and crack down on drug-related activities in various parts of the district.

