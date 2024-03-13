Head on collision between bike and scooter leaves three injured in Sonitpur

Sonitpur, Mar 13: In an unfortunate incident in Mongolboriya, Jamugurihat, Assam, a head-on collision between a Bajaj Dominar 250 bike and a TVS NTORQ 125 scooter has resulted in three young individuals being critically injured.

The impact of the crash left a woman and two men severely injured.

The injured have been identified as Lohit Bora (20), Himangshu Bhuyan (22) from Rangachakua in Jamugurihat, and Priya Sahu from Rangapara.

Due to the severity of their injuries, all three victims were rushed to Tezpur Medical College for advanced medical care.

Local authorities, led by the Jamuguri police, have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic collision.