BJP will return to power for 3rd consecutive term in Assam: Haryana CM

Guwahati, Oct. 15: Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, on Monday said that Assam has witnessed major progress under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule and exuded confidence about the party retaining power in the State for the third consecutive term in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Saini, who reached Guwahati on Monday evening, visited the Assam BJP head office, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, on Monday evening and interacted with the leaders and workers of the ruling party.

Notably, the BJP won the recent Haryana Assembly elections, results of which were declared last week, and Saini is expected to be sworn-in as the Chief Minister for a third time on October 17.

"The 'double engine' government in Assam has been successful. Benefits of various social welfare schemes have reached the poor people in Assam. I congratulate Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on his hard work and the achievements of his government. The BJP will return to power for the third consecutive term here,” Saini said; adding that Assam of pre-2014 and Assam of 2024 are vastly different.

Saini also complimented Haryana BJP's general secretary (organisation) Phanindranath Sharma, from Nalbari and had earlier served as the Assam BJP's general secretary (organisation). Saini said that Sharma played a major role in the BJP's win in the recent Haryana Assembly elections.

The Haryana Chief Minister accused the Congress party of resorting to falsehood for political gains.

“The kind of work that Narendra Modi has done for the welfare of the farmers, the Congress party cannot even think of doing such work. In Haryana, it is a family tradition for youngsters to join the armed forces. The Congress tried to create a controversy on the Agniveer issue. There was no response from them for the implementation of the ‘One Rank One Pension (OROP)’ scheme,” Saini said.

Saini also criticised the Congress for not having done anything for sportsperson. He said that initiatives like Khelo India in Haryana has nurtured ground-level talent, supporting sportsperson to realise their full potential. “These initiatives have brought results. Our sportspersons are winning and bringing laurels in various tournaments,” Saini added.

Saini also criticised the Congress for resorting to falsehood and discrepancies of electronic voting machines (EVMs) when they lose elections.

State Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal and Mayor of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Mrigen Sarania were present on the occasion. Earlier in the morning, Saini visited the Kamakhya temple along with his wife.