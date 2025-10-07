Haryana-based firm to resume Majuli-Jorhat bridge work after MoRTH awards contract

Guwahati, Oct 7: After months of delay, the long-awaited two-lane Majuli-Jorhat bridge over the Brahmaputra received a shot in the arm with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) awarding the contract for completing the balance work.

The Letter of Acceptance (LOA) was issued to Haryana-based SPS Construction India Pvt. Ltd., signalling a significant step forward for the stalled infrastructure project.

Announcing the development on social media on Monday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Another step closer to connecting Majuli and Jorhat—the Letter of Acceptance for completing the balance work on the crucial Majuli-Jorhat bridge has been issued. This paves the way for work to resume soon on the project, which will be a lifeline for the people of Majuli.”

According to the official LOA, dated October 6, 2025, the balance work covers kilometre 11.690 to 19.715 on NH-715K, including a major 6,812.5-metre bridge segment along with its connecting approaches.

The project, listed under Job No. 715/AS/2020-21/213, has been awarded at a quoted bid value of Rs 657.66 crore, exclusive of GST.

An image of the Letter of Acceptance (LOA).

SPS Construction India Pvt. Ltd., based in Panchkula, Haryana, is an infrastructure firm with experience executing large-scale highway, bridge, and urban projects across Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Assam.

The company is required to furnish a performance security of Rs 32.88 crore within 30 days of receiving the LOA and to sign the contract agreement within 10 days of submitting the security.

The Majuli-Jorhat bridge has long been considered crucial for improving access to healthcare, education, and markets for residents of Majuli, the world’s largest inhabited river island.

The project had faced delays in recent years due to revised cost approvals and scope changes. In September 2024, Chief Minister Sarma had written to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari urging swift approval of the revised estimates to ensure timely execution.

Once completed, the bridge is expected to significantly reduce travel time, facilitate smoother movement of goods and people, and provide a dependable land link for Majuli, which currently relies on ferries and boats that are often disrupted during the monsoon season.

Chief Minister Sarma expressed optimism that the longstanding bottlenecks have now been resolved, bringing the island closer to a vital all-weather connection with Jorhat.