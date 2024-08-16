Hargila movie gets special mention at National Film Awards

Guwahati, August 16:In a matter of pride for the people of Assam, two Assamese non-featured movies received special mention at the 70th National Film Awards on Friday.

The movies included Hargila-The Greater Adjutant Stork, directed by IPS officer Partha Sarathi Mahanta.



The movie is based on the conservation of Hargila and the works of wildlife biologist Purnima Devi Barman.



Partha Sarathi Mahanta said, “I want to dedicate and share the moment with the people involved in the conservation of Hargila, which was once on the verge of extinction.”



Meanwhile, Aimee Baruah’s Birubala was also among the Assamese movies that were specially mentioned at the film awards.



70th National Film Awards for the Year 2022 Announced! 📽️



Two Assamese films receive Special Mention (Non-Feature Films):



* Birubala "Witch to Padmashri"

* Hargila - The Greater Adjutant Stork #NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/XDEjTaUAYn — PIB India (@PIB_India) August 16, 2024

The winners of the 70th National Film Awards were declared on Friday to honour the best films and cinematic achievements of the year 2022.

Kulanandini Mahanta’s ‘Emuthi Puthi’ will be conferred with Best Feature Film in Assamese, Nabapan Deka’s ‘Xunyota’ will get the Best Short Film Award, and Dr. Bobby Sarma Baruah’s ‘Sikaisal’ will be awarded the Best Feature Film in Tiwa.

