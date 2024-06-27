Hargila-motif mekhela sador on display at London museum

Guwahati, June 27: The exquisitely woven Assamese mekhela sador has found a pride of place in the Natural History Museum of London, thanks to a pioneering community conservation initiative by Dr Purnima Devi Barman.

The handmade mekhela sador, an enduring symbol of Assamese culture and craftsmanship, had been integrated with hargila (greater adjutant stork) conservation works at Dadara in Kamrup district, where the Hargila Army, comprising local womenfolk, is untiringly endeavouring to save the hargila and its habitat.

The teal-hued mekhela sador, embellished with the hargila motif, is now on display at the Natural History Museum. Designed by UNEP Champion of the Earth Dr Purnima, the garment has been woven by Noni Rajbongshi and Pranita Medhi, both members of the Hargila Army.

"It's a great feeling of recognition for all the members of the Hargila Army who have been at the heart of this conservation initiative. I was thrilled when Jess Simpson of the Natural History Museum contacted me about displaying a mekhela sador together with a hargila headdress at the museum," Dr Purnima, a Whitley Gold Award winner, told The Assam Tribune.

She added that the accomplishment made their conservation initiative all the more visible before a global audience who would learn about the unique community-managed hargila habitat at a remote Assam village. "People will see how culture has been intertwined with conservation to bring in rich dividends," she said.

Last year, too, another set of mekhela sadors was put on display at the Design Museum in London. This mobile exhibition has now shifted to the Wereldmuseum in Amsterdam, in the Netherlands, where similar mekhela sadors are being showcased. It will run till November 3.

Dr Purnima said the development had given her more hope about conservation through community participation. "This gives me hope, seeing how people worldwide, especially from such museums of repute, are trying to create awareness and inspire others through our work," she said.

"This is also a story of entrepreneurship, demonstrating how our communities can develop textile designs based on motifs inspired by our local flora and fauna. It reflects our tradition, culture, and the talent of Assamese women, especially our weavers. This has emerged as a potent tool for environmental education," she said.

Dr Purnima, who is associated as a biologist with NGO Aaranyak and works as director of the Women in Nature Network, India chapter, further said, "I started this small initiative, which has now touched everyone's heart. I urge all our youth to start with a small initiative for conservation, which can become something bigger one day."

-By Sivasish Thakur