“HARGILA” Documentary Highlights Assam’s Inspiring Bird Conservation Story

Guwahati, June 6: In celebration of World Environment Day, the acclaimed short documentary “HARGILA – The Greater Adjutant Stork”, directed by senior Assam police officer and filmmaker Dr. Parthasarathi Mahanta has been released for public viewing on YouTube.

The film brings to light an extraordinary community-led conservation story from Assam, centered around one of the world’s most endangered bird species—the Greater Adjutant Stork, locally known as Hargila.

Produced by Mina Mahanta and Indrani Baruah, the documentary tells the inspiring story of how grassroots efforts led by women from the villages of Dadara and Pasaria helped rescue the Hargila from the edge of extinction. At the heart of the film is the work of noted conservationist and Whitley Award winner Dr. Purnima Devi Barman, whose tireless campaign transformed local perceptions of the bird and mobilised an entire community to protect it.

Once ranked among the 20 most endangered bird species globally by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the Hargila faced severe threats due to habitat destruction and negative public perception. But through innovative conservation approaches, such as involving rural women in nest protection, community celebrations, and environmental education, the species is witnessing a gradual revival.

“This film is not just about a bird. It’s about a movement, a transformation, and the power of local action,” said Dr. Mahanta. “It shows how ordinary people, especially women, became extraordinary protectors of wildlife.”

The documentary has earned critical acclaim and international recognition, having been officially selected for screening at nine film festivals, including Mumbai Short Film Festival, 2022, S.O.F.A. Film Festival (Animals, Wildlife, Environment, Conservation), 2022, 11th Delhi Shorts International Film Festival, 2022, Tagore International Film Festival, 2022, Goa Short Film Festival, 2022, Pune Short Film Festival, 2022, Wildlife Conservation Film Festival, 2022, 15th Jaipur International Film Festival, 2023, 13th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival, 2023.

Adding to its accolades, “HARGILA” received a Special Mention at the National Film Awards 2022, applauded for its emotional depth, visual storytelling, and environmental impact.

The documentary is now freely accessible to global audiences at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EMpJrkc7mK4

Through its evocative narrative, “HARGILA” does more than document a conservation effort—it celebrates the revival of an ecological icon and the indomitable spirit of women-led activism. It is a reminder of the change that can be driven by collective community action and the deep connection between culture, nature, and survival.