Harassment row at Tezpur Medical College, staff seek senior officer's ouster

Tezpur, Dec 15: Employees of Tezpur Medical College, on Monday, staged a protest alleging mental harassment and physical assault by the institution’s Deputy Superintendent, Dr Arijit Dutta, and demanded his immediate ouster.

Third- and fourth-grade employees of the medical college accused the officer of repeatedly subjecting them to harassment over the past several months, claiming that his conduct created a hostile work environment within the institution.

According to the protesters, the alleged harassment included intimidation, verbal abuse and physical misconduct, affecting both male and female staff members.

“The deputy superintendent harasses employees in the name of monitoring duty, including women staff,” alleged Bedanta Pathak, an employee of Tezpur Medical College.

The employees said the protest was a spontaneous response to what they described as "continued physical and mental harassment" and an "authoritarian work culture" allegedly enforced by the officer.

The protesters have lodged a complaint with the police seeking legal action against Dr Dutta.

They also demanded intervention from the state government’s higher medical authorities and remove him from the post within 24 hours, failing which they warned of launching an indefinite agitation, including a work-break protest.

However, the employees clarified that emergency medical services would remain operational during any future agitation to ensure that patient care is not affected.

The authorities are yet to issue an official response to the allegations.

This is a developing story and more inputs are awaited.