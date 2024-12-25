Handmade AK-47 lookalikes seized in Kokrajhar anti-terror raid make Assam Police wary

Guwahati, Dec 25: The seizure of a large cache of arms and explosives from individuals arrested under Operation Praghat in Kokrajhar has heightened security concerns in Assam.

The Assam Police's Special Task Force (STF), which nabbed two cadres of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) from the district on Tuesday, is particularly alarmed by the discovery of four handmade rifles.

Special Director General of Police (SDGP) Harmeet Singh revealed that the handmade rifles "look exactly like AK-47s”.

"Previously, similar weapons have been seized in Kokrajhar, and we have been tracing the source of these arms," said SDGP Singh.

The STF also recovered 34 live rounds of ammunition and 24 blank cartridges alongside the rifles.

"The seizure of blank cartridges indicates that the terrorists have been practising with the rifles," added SDGP Singh.

The configuration of explosives seized from the two cadres—Zaher Sheikh and Sabbir Mirdha—further underscores the scale of the anti-national activities they were planning.

"Iron cases, plates, and fragments were also seized. If used in an IED, their impact would have been devastating. Additionally, a large number of wires, switches, and explosives sourced from dismantled firecrackers were confiscated," Singh said.

SDGP Singh, however, said that the police will not “jump into conclusions” and wait for proper investigation to uncover all the details related to seizures.

“All the seized materials would be investigated by the forensic team and only then we will be able to know more. This will take some time and till the time I don’t have scientific data, I won’t jump into conclusions,” he added.

Given the nature of the arms, ammunition, and explosives seized, SDGP Singh highlighted that the STF’s operation has likely averted a major terror incident in the state.

"We had intelligence about their efforts to establish a significant terror network and carry out attacks in the country, following directives from their handlers in Pakistan and Bangladesh (AQIS and ABT). With this operation, we have managed to thwart their initial attempt," he said.

Singh also urged the public to remain vigilant and alert to prevent further attempts by terror outfits to destabilise the country.