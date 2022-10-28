Hand-Foot-Mouth Disease caused by Coxsackievirus A16 increases in Assam

Guwahati, Oct 28: Thousands of children have been affected by a hand-foot-mouth disease namely, Coxsackievirus A16 in Assam.

As per sources, the sudden rise in the disease has triggered panic among the people, as thousands of children have been affected by the disease.

The presence of this virus has been detected especially in children in the age group of 2-7 years. Most of the children infected with the virus have red bumps on their limbs and face.

Some of the common symptoms include fever and body pain. As the virus spreads very fast, doctors suggest that children suffering from the virus should stay at home for 7-10 days and they should be given water, fruit juice or ice cream to consume.

A clean and hygienic environment should be maintained for the recovery of the children. The disease usually recedes within 7-10 days.