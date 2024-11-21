Halt GNB Flyover work until pollution, environment concerns addressed: Congress

Guwahati, Nov 21: The Leader of Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, has called for a halt to the ongoing construction work of the Noonmati-Dighalipukhuri flyover till the state government provides a comprehensive plan to address the project's adverse effects on air pollution, dust control, noise pollution, water drainage, and traffic congestion. Saikia has sent a letter to the State Chief Secretary in this regard.

"...draw your kind attention to the grave civic and environmental ramifications that may be caused by the ongoing flyover project proposing to connect Noonmati and Dighaliphukhuri, Guwahati, Assam. Like many others in the city, I am extremely concerned about the wide-spread and unresolved harm that this specific project is doing to our environment and the inhabitants' daily lives," Saikia stated in his letter. He claimed that though the stated aim of the flyover is to ease the transportation bottleneck in the city, it is "proving counterproductive and detrimental" to the public in many ways.

"The quality of life and environmental stability have been jeopardised by the continuous construction works, which have resulted in significant air and noise pollution, prolonged traffic congestion, dust pollution, waterlogging in the neighbouring communities, and even the systematic displacement of an innumerable number of vendors from their livelihoods. In light of these concerns, we seek your urgent intervention to order a temporary suspension of construction until suitable measures are implemented to address the multiple environmental and civic issues arising from this project," Saikia stated.

He alleged that the amount of dust and particulate matter in the air has significantly increased due to the construction operations. "Residents are suffering the most from the deteriorating air quality, particularly youngsters, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions. Data indicates that the airborne particulate matter levels around Noonmati and Dighalipukhuri have risen to a point where there is a direct risk to public health. In spite of this, sufficient steps to reduce dust emissions have not been taken at the construction sites," Saikia stated.

He added, "The dust produced by the construction work has a major impact on the quality of air both indoors and outdoors as it settles on surrounding residences, schools, and public areas. Residents are experiencing health issues as a result of the regular dust deposition, especially the elderly and those with weakened immune systems. The respiratory issues among the children are also on the rise due to the continuous spree of construction going on in the city. Surprisingly, the authorities till date have not taken any visible steps to address dust suppression during this work, leaving the public exposed to high levels of dust pollutants."

Saikia stated that in order to construct the flyover, the authorities have already built several pillars that have taken up a large portion of the main road underneath, and it is causing traffic jams. "Construction sites and the vicinity of these sites experience significant waterlogging during the rainy season, which is the direct outcome of clogged drains and inadequate drainage plans," he stated.





By-

Staff Reporter